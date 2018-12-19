Canada
December 19, 2018 7:23 am
Updated: December 19, 2018 7:24 am

Two-year-old dead after car crashed into a ditch in Ormstown

By Associate Producer  Global News

Police lights.

File/Global News
A A

A two-year-old boy died after a car crashed into a ditch in Ormstown in the Montérégie region around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the 60-year-old driver lost control of the car and went off the road on Highway 138.

READ MORE: Eastern Townships crash claims 2 lives after car hits pole, bursts into flames

The little boy was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The driver and a 4-year-old girl, who was also in the car at the time, suffered minor injuries in the accident.

READ MORE: Two dead, two seriously injured in Montérégie crash

Spokesperson Daniel Thibaudeau says alcohol was not a factor in the accident but, an investigation is ongoing as to why the driver drove off the road.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car crash
child killed in car crash
Monteregie
ormstown

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News