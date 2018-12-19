Two-year-old dead after car crashed into a ditch in Ormstown

A two-year-old boy died after a car crashed into a ditch in Ormstown in the Montérégie region around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the 60-year-old driver lost control of the car and went off the road on Highway 138.

READ MORE: Eastern Townships crash claims 2 lives after car hits pole, bursts into flames

The little boy was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The driver and a 4-year-old girl, who was also in the car at the time, suffered minor injuries in the accident.

READ MORE: Two dead, two seriously injured in Montérégie crash

Spokesperson Daniel Thibaudeau says alcohol was not a factor in the accident but, an investigation is ongoing as to why the driver drove off the road.