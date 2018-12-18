Camper fire in Vita, Man. turns fatal
Emerson RCMP are investigating a fatal camper fire that happened Tuesday morning in Vita, a community of about 500 people near the U.S. border.
Police said once the fire was put out, human remains were discovered inside the burned trailer.
The Office of the Fire Commissioner continues to investigate alongside RCMP.
