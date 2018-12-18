Côte Saint-Luc community helps dog owner after traumatic hit-and-run

The daily drive up and down Cavendish Boulevard has turned into a nightmare for Cheryl Roth.

Roth witnessed her 10-year-old Husky named Cody be struck and killed by a vehicle there last Tuesday.

“I watched as my dog got run over and rolled under the car screaming,” Roth said.

Cody managed to escape from his collar on Dec. 11 while on a walk and ran away. “Something must have spooked him,” Roth said.

For over 45 minutes, city security and police helped Roth try to capture the stressed animal.

The chase ended up on Cavendish Boulevard between Merton Street and Fleet.

“I knew an accident was going to happen,” Roth said explaining the day’s events.

While trying to calm the dog, Cody jumped into the open boulevard where a black midsized caravan struck the husky.

Roth says she will never forget the sights and sounds of her family pet being run over.

“They ran over Cody like he was trash,” Roth said, holding back tears.

The driver of the vehicle is still at large. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Info-Crime hotline.

Cody was a part of Roth’s family for two years since they took her in as a shelter dog.

The Côte Saint-Luc Community has embraced the tragedy, helping the Roth family by supporting them through the difficult times.

“I’m just so moved by the outpouring of support not just friends and family but complete strangers,” Roth said.

A fellow dog owner made a memorial wreath in honor of Cody at a local dog park they frequented.

The city will follow suit with a gesture of its own. A wreath will be placed at a site near the incident sometime this week.

“I felt for the family,” said Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein.

“I wanted something there to remind people something tragic happened,” Roth said.