Man injured at Peterborough metal distributor company

A man was rushed to hospital following a workplace accident in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters and paramedics were called to Kawartha Metals Corporation on Fisher Drive for reports that a man in his 50s had suffered a severe hand injury.

The company bills itself as the “candy store for welders” and says it’s central and eastern Ontario’s largest supplier of steel, aluminum, brass and plastics material.

The man waited outside for an ambulance to arrive which then transported him to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. His condition is not yet known.

The Ministry of Labour was notified of the incident.

More to come.