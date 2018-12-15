Video of woman signing lyrics to her dad at Edmonton concert gains online attention

A Facebook video of a woman signing lyrics to her dad at a Three Days Grace concert in Edmonton Friday night has over 5 million views.

Karri Carberry, 19, describes herself as a “daddy’s girl,” and the Three Days Grace show was the first concert she and her dad Darrin Carberry had ever gone to together.

She’s surprised the moment she shared with her dad went viral.

“I never expected that to happen. I actually woke up to a bunch of text messages from friends and family asking if I had seen this video and I didn’t know about it yet,” said Karri.

“I think it was at 5,000 views when I saw it, and looking at it today, it was at over 5 million views.

“It’s quite amazing actually.”

Darrin was born with no hearing, and now wears a hearing aid that gives him some hearing.

“He is completely deaf. He does have a hearing aid, so certain things, he can hear to an extent. But when they’re on stage singing, he can’t really understand the words they’re saying,” she explained.

That’s why Karri decided to start signing the lyrics to him, to elevate his experience with the band.

“Unless he was close up and could lip-read but at that point — it’s not really an option. So I would sign the lyrics instead.”

The young woman’s decision to sign the lyrics enriched his experience, and is not something he takes lightly.

“Every song that I would sign, he would hug me,” she said.

“After, he was telling me how grateful he was for that and how much better the experience was for him because of that.”

The father-daughter duo shares a love for Three Days Grace, and Darrin showed Karri the band’s music.

“He’s a big fan of their music. There’s been times I would go on YouTube, and show him the lyrics to the songs on the screen and he would read along to it. So I sang the lyrics and signed them to him at the same time.

“He could hear the music in the background, and I could tell that he was really enjoying it.

“We’re big fans. He’s actually the one that showed them to me, and I found out they were coming to Edmonton and I asked him if he wanted to go with me, and of course he was down right away.”

Now, even the band has given attention to the benevolent gesture.

This is amazing! https://t.co/X4EgWb5kFa — Three Days Grace (@threedaysgrace) December 15, 2018

Karri’s gesture grabbed the attention of those around them.

“At first I was doing it and no one was really paying attention and it was kind of crowded, and I noticed over time that there was a little circle around us,” she said.

Lights started shining on the pair, and helped create a moment that millions have witnessed online.

“I noticed there was lights from people’s phones all around us and they were recording, but I never thought that anything like this would ever happen.”

Karri describes her relationship with her father a very close one, and said “we’re really very close. I have two older brothers and I’m the only daughter, so I guess I’m daddy’s little girl.”

After the time they had, they have plans to go to more concerts together.

“We talked about it after and we had a great time, I would definitely do it again and I know he would too,” said Karri.

Though Darrin is hearing impaired, he’s had support throughout his life.

“He did speech therapy when he was younger, and the fact that he has a hearing aid is very lucky because they are very expensive,” said Karri.

“The one he has is quite an older version, so the ones you can get nowadays… I’m sure you would be able to go to a concert and hear even better than he did than with the one he has now.”

Despite this, you could say Karri and her dad made lemonade out of lemons that night.

“He gets through it every day. He’s had a hearing aid for a very long time. He’s lucky enough to go to speech therapy and have a family that helps him through it.”

