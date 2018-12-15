Young child suffers life-threatening injuries in Toronto’s east end: police

Toronto police say a six-year-old child has suffered life-threatening injuries after their clothes caught on fire in the city’s east end on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Teesdale Place around 12:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the young child was found with significant burns and was transported to a burn centre.

Police did not specify the child’s gender.

Police said it is unknown how the child’s clothes caught on fire, but said an investigation is in progress.

