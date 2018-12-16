Peterborough woman celebrates 105th birthday

When Marguerite Cook turned 105 years old on Dec. 14, she celebrated her birthday with more than 60 people at the Rubidge Residence Retirement Centre.

“Big success,” said Cook. “It was so busy, greeting people and seeing people [I] haven’t seen in a few years.”

Even a few of Peterborough’s finest firemen caught her off guard.

“There was one big fellow, he was tall and handsome, and his name was Honey,” Cook said. “So you just say: ‘Honey, come here.'”

Cook was born in Quebec but had to leave in her early teens because of the war. In 1953, she built a home with her husband and settled in Peterborough.

“I was married to Tom Cook, and we had a very nice, enjoyable life together. Other than that, it was too short,” she said.

But what Cook says kept her motivated was dedicating her time to local organizations like the hospital, caring for babies and making tray favours for patients. Cook received a medal from Queen Elizabeth for dedicating 60 years of her volunteer work to the hospital.

“I didn’t think that the work I was doing was that important but I guess it was,” said Cook.

While Cook has made wonderful memories in Peterborough, she’s afraid of the future.

“They’ve got to look after their young people better, and it’s a mixed-up affair, the whole city now. Before, when I first came here, we had your church. Anything that went on in the world, in the city, you took part in it. Now, you’re afraid to — what you’re going to get into — at least, I am. I had a sister, and she and I used to ride quite a bit and show horses, but you don’t get into that nowadays. Maybe we’re too old,” said Cook.

What’s her secret to living so long? Cook said she doesn’t have any secrets but reads the Bible everyday.

“I don’t know. I just go on my merry way. I don’t indulge in the wrong kind of thing, I go to my church regularly and I trust in the Lord and I have a lot of friends,” said Cook.