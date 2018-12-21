Old Radio
Those Old Radio Shows – Dec. 21, 22, 25

Friday, Dec. 21:

Hour 1: NBC Theater – It’s A Wonderful Life; Our Miss Brooks – The Magic Christmas Tree
Hour 2: Great Gildersleeve – The Iron Reindeer; Jack Benny – Christmas at Jack’s House
Hour 3: Archie Andrews – Christmas Shopping; Sherlock Holmes – Christmas Bride
Hour 4: Suspense – Out For Christmas; Gunsmoke – A Christmas Story

Saturday, Dec. 22:

Hour 1: Bergen & McCarthy – Twas the Night Before Christmas; Phil Harris & Alice Fay Show – Kids Christmas
Hour 2: Lionel Barrymore – A Christmas Carol; Great Gildersleeve – Christmas Eve Show
Hour 3: Lux Radio Theatre – Remember the Night
Hour 4: Stars Over Hollywood – Time For Christmas; Big Crosby – Christmas Show
Hour 5: Family Theater – A Daddy for Christmas; Richard Diamond – A Christmas Carol

Tuesday, Dec. 25:

Hour 1: Screen Guild Players – Holiday Inn; Kraft Music Hall Christmas
Hour 2: Miracle on 34th Street
Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – Exchanging Christmas Gifts; The Saint – Christmas Eve Problems
Hour 4: Jack Benny – Jack’s Christmas Party; Great Gildersleeve – Family Christmas

