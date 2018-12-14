Cops bust alleged River Park South meth trafficker
Winnipeg police have arrested a local man for meth trafficking.
The police Drug Enforcement Unit raided a home in the River Park South neighbourhood on Thursday and seized $6,500 in meth and $675 in cash.
Mario Trunzo, 51, was arrested and charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possessing the proceeds of crime, and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.
He was detained in custody.
