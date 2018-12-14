Saskatoon weather outlook: 60 km/h wind gusts as arctic air returns

60 km/h wind gusts kickoff the weekend as arctic air dives back in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

-16 is what it felt like Friday morning with wind chill as temperatures fell back to -10 to start the day under mostly clear skies.

Clouds rolled in during the morning as we warmed up to -4 before noon.

Those clouds will clear out of the area during the afternoon as we continue to heat up to an afternoon high just above the freezing mark.

Friday Night

Mostly clear conditions continue Friday evening before clouds roll back in overnight as we cool down to around -6.

Saturday

An excessively strong southerly wind will kick in early Saturday, mixing in above freezing temperatures to start the day under mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds associated with a cold front will slide out during the day and return us to some sunshine as we climb up to around 3 degrees before an even stronger northwesterly wind picks up to 40 km/h with gusts in excess of 60 km/h possible.

Sunday

Arctic air will surge in behind the front for Sunday only, with temperatures falling back a few degrees into minus double digits to start the day.

The mercury will only make it a few degrees into minus single digits for an afternoon high as a few clouds filter through during the afternoon.

Work Week Outlook

The heat returns with an upper ridge to start the work week with daytime highs making it a few degrees above freezing right through the first half of the week before Christmas before falling below with some snow to start winter on Friday.

