December 14, 2018 11:05 am

New Brunswick woman dies in head-on crash near Rogersville

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News
A 45-year-old woman from Miramichi, N.B., has died after a head-on collision with a tractor trailer.

RCMP say the collision happened on Route 126 in Noinville, south of Rogersville, Friday morning.

Police believe the woman’s vehicle crossed the centre line into the oncoming lane of traffic.

The investigation continues.

Global News