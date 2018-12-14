Barrie Colts’ Ryan Suzuki selected to play in Top Prospects Game

Barrie Colt Ryan Suzuki has been selected to play in the 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

On Thursday, the Canadian Hockey League in association with the National Hockey League Central Scouting announced the 40 players who will compete in this year’s Top Prospects Game.

“The Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game provides scouts and general managers the unique opportunity to evaluate talent competing in a best-on-best showcase,” said NHL central scouting director, Dan Marr, in a statement. “All 31 NHL clubs contributed to the roster selection and have a great interest in this priority scouting event to see which players can elevate their game under the spotlight.”

Barrie’s 17-year-old Suzuki has been asked to participate along with 14 other players from the Ontario Hockey League.

Suzuki has posted eight goals and 27 assists in 29 games for the Colts this season.

Last year, the Top Prospects Game was held in Guelph, Ont.

Ten of the 40 players selected to participate in last year’s event went on to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft.

This year the game is scheduled to take place in Red Deer, Alta., on Jan. 23, 2019, at the ENMAX Centrium, home of the Red Deer Rebels.

Here is a list of the 40 players who have been selected to participate:

Goaltenders:

Colten Ellis (Rimouski Océanic)

Taylor Gauthier (Prince George Cougars)

Hunter Jones (Peterborough Petes)

Mads Sogaard (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Defencemen:

Samuel Bolduc (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants)

Billy Constantinou (Kingston Frontenacs)

Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads)

Artemi Kniazev (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Vladislav Kolyachonok (Flint Firebirds)

Kaedan Korczak (Kelowna Rockets)

Jake Lee (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Nikita Okhotyuk (Ottawa 67’s)

Matthew Robertson (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Lassi Thomson (Kelowna Rockets)

Michael Vukojevic (Kitchener Rangers)

Forwards:

Nikita Alexandrov (Charlottetown Islanders)

Maxim Cajkovic (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Joe Carroll (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)

Graeme Clarke (Ottawa 67’s)

Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Kirby Dach (Saskatoon Blades)

Nolan Foote (Kelowna Rockets)

Matvey Guskov (London Knights)

Dillon Hamaliuk (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Arthur Kaliyev (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Peyton Krebs (Kootenay ICE)

Raphaël Lavoie (Halifax Mooseheads)

Brett Leason (Prince Albert Raiders)

Nathan Légaré (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Connor McMichael (London Knights)

Sasha Mutala (Tri-City Americans)

Jakob Pelletier (Moncton Wildcats)

Samuel Poulin (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting)

Nick Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Ryan Suzuki (Barrie Colts)

Philip Tomasino (Niagara IceDogs)

Josh Williams (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Oleg Zaytsev (Red Deer Rebels)

The players will be split into teams prior to the event in January.