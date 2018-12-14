Politics
December 14, 2018 6:45 am

China temporarily suspends tariffs on U.S. autos

By Staff The Associated Press

BEIJING – China has announced a 90-day suspension of tariff hikes on $126 billion of U.S. cars, trucks and auto parts following its cease-fire in a trade battle with Washington that threatens global economic growth.

The tax agency said the suspension that takes effect Jan. 1 is intended to carry out the agreement reached by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping during a Dec. 1 meeting in Argentina.

The agency said Beijing will suspend a 25 per cent import charge on $66 billion of cars and trucks and a 5 per cent charge on $60 billion of auto parts.

Trump agreed earlier to suspend planned U.S. tariff hikes due to take effect Jan. 1 on Chinese imports while the two sides negotiate.

