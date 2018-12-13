Unstable slope puts 10 West Kelowna properties at risk

The City of West Kelowna and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan are keeping a close eye on an unstable slope that’s moving closer to houses.

“It has the potential to impact homeowners . . . in the sense of property damage, losing potentially some of their backyard,” said Allen Fillion, the general manager for engineering and public works for the City of West Kelowna.

The slope instability is the result of a mud slide that came down in Glen Canyon Regional Park, along the 3,000 block of Webber Road in early October.

Since then, Fillion said the slope has moved about 10 to 15 metres, getting closer to backyards.

“It is moving still somewhat, but slower,” Fillion told Global News. “The slope has actually reached the property line of one of the houses. The house is still 25 to 30 metres away, so we don’t feel there’s any immediate risk to the homes but it has reached the property line. So, to date, it has been all contained within the regional park, now it’s reached the property line of one of the adjacent homeowners.”

The slide happened in Glen Canyon Regional Park, but the unstable slope is continuing to move.

The moving slope has prompted the city to put 10 homes on notification.

Autumn Gossen’s house is one of them.

“Definitely concerning,” she said. “I didn’t realize it had moved since it originally happened in October.”

While the cause of the slide has yet to be confirmed, city officials suspect groundwater build-up. Geotechnical engineers have been monitoring the situation closely and are planning more tests.

“It will likely involve drilling so we can understand exactly where the groundwater levels are at. And then with that further information, we will be able to do a prediction what is the worse case scenario, how far potentially could it go,” Fillion said.

While the city says homeowners are safe at this point, they are urging them to report any changes they may notice.

“Right now we are monitoring [it]. We’ve had people there every day this week,” Fillion said. “We want everyone to be safe and if they notice any change, please report it to us.”

The slope instability has also prompted the regional district to close off some trails in the area.

Anyone caught within those blocked off sections could face a fine of $500.