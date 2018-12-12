Canada
Part of Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Terminal 1 cleared due to ‘suspicious package’

Officials closed off access to part of level three at Toronto Pearson International Airport's terminal one Wednesday night.

Officials say part of Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport was cleared due to a “suspicious package” Wednesday evening.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called at around 8:45 p.m. to investigate the report.

At 10 p.m., the airport released a brief update on Twitter.

“Peel Regional Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into an unattended bag on Level 3 of Terminal 1. The area has been cleared, and we ask for the public’s co-operation as police complete their investigation,” the tweet said.

There were no immediate reports of impacts to air operations.

Officials said passengers were being processed on the second level.

