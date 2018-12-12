Vancouver outlines storm preparedness plans

With the weather forecast calling for heavy rain, the City of Vancouver is sharing its rainfall response plan, and how the public should properly respond to possible flooding.

Heavy rain is forecast for the region, with up to 90 millimetres of precipitation possible by Thursday night.

The city says if necessary, it will activate its Departmental Operations Centre to bring crews from their typical duties to respond if there is flash flooding, and will have staff on hand 24 hours a day to respond to any extreme weather incidents.

While the city is taking steps to prevent and adapt to flooding, it says residents can also do their part. The city is urging residents to report non-emergency flooding on streets and sidewalks, as well as fallen tree branches via the VanConnect website or app.

Residents should also clear catch basins near their property and report all downed power lines to 911 and BC Hydro. For those who live in homes with basements, it is recommended you check your backflow valve or sump pump.

While clearing leaves from your property is good flood-prevention, the city says it’s important to know your responsibilities as a resident. Raking or blowing leaves into the street is an offence with fines up to $10,000.

In the future, the city is planning for long-term changes in climate, and has a goal to capture and treat 90 per cent of Vancouver’s annual rainfall.

The strategy will outline rainwater management and how green infrastructure tools can help adapt to future dry periods or intense rainfall events.