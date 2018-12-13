Winnipeg city council to debate transit fare freeze, petition to province about addictions treatment

Winnipeg city council will debate a transit fare freeze Thursday after the Winnipeg Transit Service posted an $8-million surplus for the 2018 fiscal year.

Mayor Brian Bowman tabled a motion Dec. 5 at Executive Policy Committee asking for a fare freeze for 2019 and was backed by EPC.

In 2018, transit fares were raised by 25 cents a ticket to offset a projected shortfall, much higher than the usual five-cent yearly increase.

“Council made the very difficult decision last year to raise transit fares to help cover a projected revenue shortfall in transit, a department that is now projecting a year-end surplus in the millions and that’s in the midst of conducting a comprehensive operational review,” Bowman said last week.

“For transit riders, even an inflationary adjustment in this context is incomprehensible and equally unnecessary.”

Mayor Bowman told 680 CJOB Wednesday that next year will be “The Year of Transit.”

Other notable things on council Thursday:

Council will decide whether or not to “call upon the Province to address the issue of waiting periods to be able to obtain recovery through the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba.” Right now, those suffering from addictions must wait two months or more, according to the report.

Officially recognizing boundary changes for several community centres, including Central, R.A. Steen, Valour, River Osborne, Assiniboia Weest, Bord-Aire, Heritage Victoria, Sturgeon Heights, Westdale, Weston, East Elmwood, Park City West, South Transcona, Transcona East End, Archwood, Dakota, St. Norbert, South Winnipeg and Southdale.

A new by-law that would launch an initiative called the “Building Exterior Lighting Grant Program By-law.” The program would allow downtown businesses to apply for money to enhance their exterior lighting to increase pedestrian safety.

