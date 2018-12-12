Pedestrian fatally struck by bus in Boucherville

A woman in her 60s is dead after being struck by a bus Tuesday night in Boucherville.

At 6:20 p.m., the women was hit by an RTL bus crossing the intersection of Boulevard Marie-Victorin and Rue d’Argenson in Boucherville.

ACCIDENT MORTEL À BOUCHERVILLE. Une dame de soixante ans qui circulait à pied sur le boulevard Marie-Victorin à Boucherville a été heurtée mortellement par un autobus du RTL. Détails: https://t.co/MeAQjVSvsh pic.twitter.com/uPF9BpemKy — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) December 12, 2018

Longueuil police say the victim was stuck under the Réseau de transport de Longueuil bus for several hours before being removed at 10 p.m.

The incident is under investigation. Police are still uncertain of the details of the collision and how it happened.

Police are speaking to witnesses to piece together the unfolding of events.

All streets in the area have been reopened.