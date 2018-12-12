Traffic
December 12, 2018 7:40 am
Updated: December 12, 2018 7:49 am

Pedestrian fatally struck by bus in Boucherville

Brayden Haines By Reporter  Global News

Longueuil police investigate after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a bus while crossing Boulevard Marie-Victorin in Boucherville.

A A

A woman in her 60s is dead after being struck by a bus Tuesday night in Boucherville.

At 6:20 p.m., the women was hit by an RTL bus crossing the intersection of Boulevard Marie-Victorin and Rue d’Argenson in Boucherville.

Longueuil police say the victim was stuck under the Réseau de transport de Longueuil bus for several hours before being removed at 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Four Montreal pedestrians hit in 48 hours, prompting calls for better safety measures

The incident is under investigation. Police are still uncertain of the details of the collision and how it happened.

Police are speaking to witnesses to piece together the unfolding of events.

All streets in the area have been reopened.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boucherville
Boulevard Marie-Victorin
Boulevard Marie-Victorin and
Bus
bus accident
Longueuil Police
pedestrian hit
Réseau De Transport De Longueuil
RTL
Rue d'Argenson

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News