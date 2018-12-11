Jury recommends life sentence for Charlottesville white supremacist who killed woman

A jury has recommended life in prison plus 419 years for a man convicted of murder for driving his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally last year.

The jury made its recommendation on Tuesday, a day after listening to emotional statements from the mother of a woman who was killed and from numerous people who were injured. James Alex Fields Jr. plowed into the counterprotesters during a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12, 2017.

READ MORE: Man who drove into crowd at Charlottesville white nationalist rally convicted of first-degree murder

The jury reached its sentencing verdict shortly before noon Tuesday, after about four hours of deliberations over two days.

Jurors also recommended 70 years for each of five malicious wounding charges, 20 for each of three malicious wounding charges, and nine years on one charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

WATCH: 4 men charged in connection to 2017 Charlottesville rally

On Friday, the same jury convicted Fields of first-degree murder and other felonies, rejecting his lawyers’ arguments that he had acted in self-defence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.