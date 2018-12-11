UPDATE: Power restored in Lake Country

UPDATE:

Power has been restored in Lake Country, B.C. Hydro is reporting.

Earlier this morning, at approximately 6:15 a.m., a single-vehicle accident that involved a power pole knocked out electricity to approximately 2,033 customers. B.C. Hydro says power was restored around 11 a.m.

B.C. Hydro says the power outage affected 2,022 customers east of Hare Road, west of Okanagan Centre Road and south of Goldie Road. Another 11 customers were affected east of Okanagan Centre Road.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It was a dark start to the day for more than 2,000 Lake Country residents.

The utility says a car hit a pole this morning — knocking out power on Beaver Lake Road near Haldane Road.

Crews are at the scene.

There’s no estimate on when power will be restored.