Man found with gunshot wound in vehicle that crashed into pole in Scarborough: police
Toronto police say an occupant of a vehicle that crashed into a hydro pole in Scarborough suffered from a gunshot wound.
Police said they responded to a call just past midnight on Monday at Ellesmere Road near Morningside Avenue.
Emergency crews arrived on scene and located a Nissan hatchback that had collided into a hydro pole and a guardrail.
Police said a passerby picked up the occupant of the vehicle and drove him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said multiple shots were fired but they don’t have any information on a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
