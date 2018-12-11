Crime
Man found with gunshot wound in vehicle that crashed into pole in Scarborough: police

Police investigate the scene of a crash at Ellesmere Rd. and Morningside Ave. in Scarborough on Dec. 11, 2018.

Toronto police say an occupant of a vehicle that crashed into a hydro pole in Scarborough suffered from a gunshot wound.

Police said they responded to a call just past midnight on Monday at Ellesmere Road near Morningside Avenue.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and located a Nissan hatchback that had collided into a hydro pole and a guardrail.

Police said a passerby picked up the occupant of the vehicle and drove him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said multiple shots were fired but they don’t have any information on a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

