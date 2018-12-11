London police looking for missing 84 year old man

City police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 84-year-old London man.

Colin Shipley is described as white, 5 foot 10 inches, around 170 pounds, with short grey hair. He was wearing a green coat, a black and white zip up sweater, black shoes, black gloves — and is said to be carrying a small black suitcase.

He was seen last seen Monday night at 8:45, in the area of Farnham Road near Southdale Road West.

Police and family are concerned for Shipley’s welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).