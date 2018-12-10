RCMP searching for missing Penticton man

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Jeremy Lane Bauer.

The 40-year-old was reported missing by his father, who last saw him on Thursday at his home in Penticton. The family says his disappearance is out of character.

Bauer may be driving a 1980s tan or brown-coloured Dodge pickup truck. Police said he might have headed for Alberta because he has ties there.

Bauer is described as Caucasian, brown hair, blue eyes, five feet nine inches tall and 177 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his neck, chest and arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP.