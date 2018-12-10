Roger, the unbelievably ripped kangaroo, has died

A kangaroo, “a true icon” of Australia known for his buff stature and ripped physique, has died. The marsupial was 12.

Chris Barnes, owner of Kangaroo Sanctuary Alice Springs, announced over the weekend Roger had died of old age.

“It’s a very sad day here today, for we have lost our beautiful boy, Roger,” Barnes said in a social media video. “Ten years ago I built this sanctuary to house Roger — and a couple of his wives — Ella and Abigail. I built it so they’d would have a place to live.

“Roger was our alpha male for many years and grew up to be a kangaroo that people from all over the world have grown to love as much as we love him too,” Barnes said.

The massive red kangaroo weighed nearly 200 pounds and stood about six feet seven inches, according to the sanctuary.

The kangaroo became famous online after the sanctuary shared photos of the ripped roo crushing metal buckets with its paws, flexing its pecs and kickboxing.

Roger, the internet famous bucket crushing kangaroo, has died pic.twitter.com/GzJDYcFCZo — mustain arif (@mustainbinarif) December 10, 2018

Many fans of the muscled marsupial shared condolences online, paying respects to the sanctuary.

“Many tears will be shed in Australia tonight and indeed around the world as the news gets passed around,” a comment reads. “Roger was a beautiful boy. He had a great life and was much loved by all. My thoughts are with you, Brolga, on the passing of your Red Kangaroo son. Sleep peacefully big boy.”

“My heart is breaking for your loss and the worlds lost (sic). I believe he was the most loved roo in the world,” reads another. “I am so sorry for your pain. He was so loved by all.”

RIP Roger the Roo. A stunning specimen of male macropod. Condolences to Brolga and all at the Kangaroo sanctuary in Alice Springs. He died of old age a happy, content and much loved roo. He will be missed 😭💚 pic.twitter.com/1i4WjsNpKu — Jenny Hallam (@72Hallam) December 9, 2018

Rip to the world's most famous kangaroo :( my dreams of going to Alice Springs to see Roger are now shattered pic.twitter.com/x7sMmdYhJ2 — Stephanie (@Hubba__Bubba) December 8, 2018