Kawartha Lakes police officer injured in collision at RIDE program

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service (KLPS) Sgt. Dave Murtha suffered minor injuries after another vehicle hit a parked police cruiser at a R.I.D.E detail near Lindsay, Ont. on Friday night.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m., on Little Britain Road at Bridle Road.

There were four officers conducting a RIDE check at that location when the incident happened, KLPS stated in a press release.

Police say a westbound truck pulling a trailer collided with a parked, unoccupied police vehicle.

The impact of the collision sent the cruiser into Sgt. Murtha, who was standing nearby.

Sgt. Murtha, who also serves as the media officer for the police service, was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay for treatment before being released.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

“This is what happens when people don’t slow down and move to the left,” stated KLPS in a tweet. “Thankfully our own Sgt. Murtha was not seriously injured after someone hit him at our #RIDE tonight.”

There is no word on if the other driver was charged.

