Salisbury House opens new restaurant in Winnipeg without single-use plastic

Manitoba’s Salisbury House opens their ninth location on Monday with a fundamental change to their business plan.

The restaurant announced their new location at 177 Lombard Ave., will not use single use plastic.

“Following the elimination of plastic straws, Salisbury House will use this location as their first restaurant to ban single use plastic items,” the restaurant wrote in a press release.

All Salisbury House restaurants will be banning plastic in 2019, by replacing it with biodegradable options.

The restaurant says about 40 per cent of all plastic produced is usually thrown out within minutes or days.

“As an Indigenous-owned company, having a respectful relationship for Mother Earth and preserving both our water resources and the Sals experience for future generations, are a core value,” said Noel Bernier, CEO of Salisbury House.

Bernier says he hopes this inspires other restaurants to follow their lead.

