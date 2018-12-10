Gananoque child asks friends to give to the humane society for his birthday

Just about every child gets excited about gifts on their birthday, but this year, a Gananoque boy decided to give his gifts to some animals in need.

Austin Trenbinskie turned eight years old on Dec. 8, and instead of gifts for himself, Austin asked for toys and food for the cats at the Gananoque and District Humane Society.

The idea started when Austin’s parents asked him what he wanted for his birthday and he didn’t really have anything in mind.

The Gananoque humane society came up in the conversation and Austin was quickly on board.

Austin says his family has two cats of their own. Helping a place that takes care of furry felines was the perfect gift for him.

“I heard this is homeless cats and I feel bad for things that don’t have homes, whether it’s animals or humans.”

Along with practical items, Austin says they came up with money for the shelter as well: “$150 for real money and then $140 for online money.”

Jeff Matulewski, president of the Gananoque and District Humane Society, says the work done by Austin and his family comes at a time when the volunteer-run organization needs it most.

“It’s so pleasing when an eight-year-old realizes the plight of the Gananoque and District Humane Society that we need money to survive.”

The Gananoque Humane Society has an annual budget of roughly $80,000, Currently, donations aren’t keeping up with costs, according to Matulewski.

Adoption fees cover only a portion of the true cost of spaying or neutering the animals and many are sick when they arrive at the shelter.

Matulewski says the charitable organization has also seen a dramatic increase in the number of animals coming through its doors.

“It’s over 600 kittens, cats and dogs in the last two years and we still have about a half a month to go and intakes are not stopping.”

Austin’s father, Mark Trebinskie, is proud of his son’s initiative and hopes others will be inspired to act like his son has.

“It’s going to be one of those fantastic memories for him to look back on, too,” he said.

The Gananoque and District Humane Society is a registered charity and gives tax receipts for financial donations.