Recipe: Lamb cigars

A unique little cigar, filled with minced lamb and wrapped in an unusual pastry called Brik.

Caren McSherry, cookbook author and founder of the Gourmet Warehouse is here to share a this crunchy, flavourful and interesting recipe.

Ingredients

Lamb cigars

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium white onion, peeled and diced fine

1 large garlic clove, minced

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

12 ounces lean ground lamb

1/4 cup Italian parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 package Brik pastry

Yogurt Dip

1/4 cup fresh dill

3 green onions, white part only

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

1 teaspoon Cote D’Azur 2.0 chili paste

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 cups full fat plain yogurt

Method

Lamb cigars

Heat the oil in a 12 inch saute pan. Add the onion and cook over low heat with the lid on for about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and stir. Do not brown the mixture. When the onion is soft, add the cumin, all spice, paprika, and cloves, stir in to combine, the mixture should be fragrant. Add the lamb and fresh herbs, using a fork mince it up so there are no lumpy bits. Taste for seasoning and set aside to cool. Cut the Brik pastry circles in half. Place a heaping Tablespoon of the lamb mixture onto the half sheet of pastry. Roll up jelly roll fashion, tucking the ends in so the filling does not Ooze out the ends. Brush the edges with an egg wash to seal the edges. Heat 1 cup of grapeseed or avocado oil in a saute pan, carefully lay the lamb cigars in the hot oil and turn until they are crisp and cooked through.

Makes 12-14

Yogurt dip

Place the dill, green onion, mint, chili, lemon juice and zest in the bowl of a mini food chopper. Purée until smooth, stir into the yogurt and stir until well combined. Season with fleur de sel and ground pepper to taste.

Makes 2 cups