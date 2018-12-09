Recipe: Lamb cigars
A unique little cigar, filled with minced lamb and wrapped in an unusual pastry called Brik.
Caren McSherry, cookbook author and founder of the Gourmet Warehouse is here to share a this crunchy, flavourful and interesting recipe.
Ingredients
Lamb cigars
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium white onion, peeled and diced fine
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
- 12 ounces lean ground lamb
- 1/4 cup Italian parsley, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 package Brik pastry
Yogurt Dip
- 1/4 cup fresh dill
- 3 green onions, white part only
- 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
- 1 teaspoon Cote D’Azur 2.0 chili paste
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 cups full fat plain yogurt
Method
Lamb cigars
- Heat the oil in a 12 inch saute pan.
- Add the onion and cook over low heat with the lid on for about 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and stir. Do not brown the mixture.
- When the onion is soft, add the cumin, all spice, paprika, and cloves, stir in to combine, the mixture should be fragrant.
- Add the lamb and fresh herbs, using a fork mince it up so there are no lumpy bits.
- Taste for seasoning and set aside to cool.
- Cut the Brik pastry circles in half. Place a heaping Tablespoon of the lamb mixture onto the half sheet of pastry.
- Roll up jelly roll fashion, tucking the ends in so the filling does not Ooze out the ends.
- Brush the edges with an egg wash to seal the edges.
- Heat 1 cup of grapeseed or avocado oil in a saute pan, carefully lay the lamb cigars in the hot oil and turn until they are crisp and cooked through.
Makes 12-14
Yogurt dip
- Place the dill, green onion, mint, chili, lemon juice and zest in the bowl of a mini food chopper.
- Purée until smooth, stir into the yogurt and stir until well combined.
- Season with fleur de sel and ground pepper to taste.
Makes 2 cups
