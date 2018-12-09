Quebec revenue agency recruiting volunteers to help low-income earners file tax returns

Filing income tax returns can be tricky — that’s why people often hire professionals to do the work for them.

But not everyone has the means to hire a someone else to do their taxes.

That’s why Revenu Québec is seeking volunteers to help low-income earners file their tax returns.

In a news release on its website, the agency says the goal is to make sure low-income earners get the benefits and tax credits to which they are entitled.

Volunteers receive online training to ensure they have the skills to file simple tax returns.

The volunteer program, run in collaboration with the Canada Revenue Agency, has been going strong for 30 years.

Last year, more than 3,350 volunteers helped 160,000 people from across the province complete their federal and provincial tax forms.

For more information on how to become a volunteer or how to access services, visit the Revenu Québec website.