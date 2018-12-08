Snow expected for Fraser Valley, Sea to Sky on Sunday: Environment Canada

It appears that Metro Vancouver will escape the first blast of snow to hit the Lower Mainland, but the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound won’t be so lucky.

A special weather statement is in effect for the eastern Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope, as well as Howe Sound.

In the Valley, Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system is expected to arrive Sunday morning, with snow to persist into the night.

READ MORE: Wet snow, rain moving across Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley on Friday

Up to five centimetres of snow could fall across the central and eastern Fraser Valley, the agency says.

In Howe Sound, the white stuff is expected to come in thicker.

Environment Canada says the Sea to Sky regions can expect between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Sunday evening.

Drivers are being reminded to slow down and drive for conditions.

WATCH: Important tips for safe winter driving