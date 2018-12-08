Winnipeg woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after stabbing: police

After reports of a stabbing, emergency personnel responded to a residence on Tyndall Avenue around 6:30 pm on Dec. 6th.

When they arrived, an injured female was found with severe injuries to her upper body.

Lisa Kubica, 38, was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police apprehended a female suspect at a nearby residence, who was taken into custody.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit believe that the suspect had gone to the residence while armed and confronted Kubica about past issues.

Phyllis Pascal, 45, of Winnipeg has been charged with second degree murder and was detained while in custody.

