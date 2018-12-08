glenford road
December 8, 2018 1:07 am

Chimney fire spreads into Okanagan home

West Kelowna fire crews responded to a roof fire on Glenford Road Friday night.

West Kelowna fire crews were called to a home at 3711 Glenford Road for a report of flames on the roof.

A chimney fire had extended into the attic.

Crews quickly climbed to the top of the two-storey structure and opened the roof to douse the flames.

It’s unknown how many people were displaced because of the blaze.

Damage to the home did not look extensive.

