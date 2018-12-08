Chimney fire spreads into Okanagan home
A A
West Kelowna fire crews were called to a home at 3711 Glenford Road for a report of flames on the roof.
A chimney fire had extended into the attic.
Crews quickly climbed to the top of the two-storey structure and opened the roof to douse the flames.
It’s unknown how many people were displaced because of the blaze.
Damage to the home did not look extensive.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.