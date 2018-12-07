Longueuil issues boil water advisory for Greenfield Park due to E. coli

There is a boil water advisory for parts of the borough of Greenfield Park.

The City of Longueuil issued the alert in areas within the borders of Soucy, Kimber and Taschereau streets.

“This measure is necessary due to laboratory results, which indicate the presence of E. coli bacteria in the water mains,” the city stated.

Residents in the affected neighbourhoods are recommended to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking.

Water can still be used straight from the tap for washing dishes, as long as they are dried thoroughly, as well as for doing laundry, showering and bathing.

“As for young children and infants, it is best to wash them with a facecloth to prevent them from swallowing the water and to make sure they do not bring wet objects to their mouths,” the city notes.

City spokesperson Louis-Pascal Cyr said the water was already tested once on Thursday and will undergo a second round of analysis on Friday.

He said if all goes well, the advisory should be lifted by Saturday.