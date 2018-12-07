Tyler Perry pays off over $430K in layaways at 2 Walmart locations

Filmmaker and funnyman Tyler Perry spread some holiday spirit to several families in Atlanta after the actor paid off over $430,000 in layaways at two Walmart locations earlier this week.

Walmart confirmed Perry had dropped $432,635 to pay off most of the strangers’ items at two locations in Atlanta. However, there was a small catch.

In a social media video, Perry said Thursday he intended to do the good deed anonymously, “but nothing stays secret these days.”

“If you have a layaway at either place, and it was there as of 9:30 a.m. this morning, I have paid for all of your layaways for Christmas,” Perry said. “So, Merry Christmas everybody, you gotta go into the Walmart, get your layaway, pay a penny, one penny, and you get your layaway.

“I know it’s a hard time, a lot of people are struggling and I’m just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this,” Perry said.

Walmart thanked the actor for his kind gesture.

“Anonymous or not, we hope you know that you just made Christmas for so many families,” the company said on social media. “You went above and beyond. Thank you.”