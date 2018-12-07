Canada
December 7, 2018 1:34 pm
Updated: December 7, 2018 1:49 pm

Alberta Finance Minister to unveil Calgary Digital Dollars as part of new effort to promote small businesses

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Global News Morning Calgary's Doug Vaessen talks about the launch of Calgary Dollars, a new digital currency.

A A

Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci will be unveiling Calgary Digital Dollars Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. as Calgary becomes the first city in the country to have its own digital currency.

Ceci will make the first transaction in a new effort meant to help promote and build better relationships with small business and non-profits within the city.

Business owners can pay half of their business licence cost with the digital dollars. They can also buy Calgary Transit tickets.

Calgary business looks at the Calgary Dollars app on her tablet.

Global News

The Calgary dollars are also accepted as donations for the non-profit groups including the Calgary Housing Company, the Sharp Foundation, Norfolk Housing, Inn from the Cold and CUPS.

READ MORE: Remember how Bitcoin’s value soared in 2017? Most of it was market manipulation: study

The Victoria Park Business Improvement Area is also using the dollars as reward program for customers.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta economy
Calgary Digital
Calgary Digital Currency
Calgary Digital DOllars
Calgary Dollars
Calgary dollars nonprofit
Calgary Economy
Calgary Housing Company
cups
Digital Currency
Digital Dollars
Digital Dollars Calgary
Inn from the Cold
Joe Ceci
Norfolk Housing
Sharp Foundation
Victoria Park Foundation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News