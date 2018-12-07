Alberta Finance Minister to unveil Calgary Digital Dollars as part of new effort to promote small businesses

Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci will be unveiling Calgary Digital Dollars Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. as Calgary becomes the first city in the country to have its own digital currency.

Ceci will make the first transaction in a new effort meant to help promote and build better relationships with small business and non-profits within the city.

Business owners can pay half of their business licence cost with the digital dollars. They can also buy Calgary Transit tickets.

The Calgary dollars are also accepted as donations for the non-profit groups including the Calgary Housing Company, the Sharp Foundation, Norfolk Housing, Inn from the Cold and CUPS.

The Victoria Park Business Improvement Area is also using the dollars as reward program for customers.

