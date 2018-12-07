Minivan driver may have witnessed fatal crash near Drayton: OPP
Wellington County OPP want to speak with the driver of a minivan who may have witnessed a fatal crash near Drayton, Ont.
A 20-year-old man was killed in the head-on crash, which happened on Wellington Road 8 on Nov. 28 at around 4:15 p.m.
READ MORE: Man, 20, killed in head-on crash near Drayton
Police are now asking for help in identifying the driver of a silver or light-coloured minivan that was travelling southwest on Wellington Road 8 when the crash happened.
The driver is not believed to have caused the crash but may be a key witness, police said in a news release on Friday.
The scene of the crash is roughly 40 kilometres northeast of Guelph.
READ MORE: Guelph man charged with making threats at primary school teachers
OPP said they need to speak with all witnesses before closing the investigation and determining the cause of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
BELOW: Feds say new drunk driving laws come into effect on December 18
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.