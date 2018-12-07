Minivan driver may have witnessed fatal crash near Drayton: OPP

Wellington County OPP want to speak with the driver of a minivan who may have witnessed a fatal crash near Drayton, Ont.

A 20-year-old man was killed in the head-on crash, which happened on Wellington Road 8 on Nov. 28 at around 4:15 p.m.

Police are now asking for help in identifying the driver of a silver or light-coloured minivan that was travelling southwest on Wellington Road 8 when the crash happened.

The driver is not believed to have caused the crash but may be a key witness, police said in a news release on Friday.

The scene of the crash is roughly 40 kilometres northeast of Guelph.

OPP said they need to speak with all witnesses before closing the investigation and determining the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

