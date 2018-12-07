150 childcare spaces allocated through Sask.-federal partnership

The provincial government announced the allocation of 150 more childcare spaces spread across Regina, Saskatoon, Swift Current and Prince Albert. These spaces are receiving funding through the Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) Agreement.

Crown Investment Corporation Minister Joe Hargrave made the announcement on behalf of the provincial government in his home community of Prince Albert. In that city, Children’s Choice Child Development Co-operative received 54 of the 150 childcare spaces.

READ MORE: 3-year $41M bilateral agreement to improve Early Learning and Childcare in Saskatchewan

“We are very excited to be able to allocate more licensed child care centre spaces,” Hargrave said. “Today’s announcement brings our total allocation to nearly 1,200 new spaces across the province this year. Access to affordable, high-quality child care is important to families across Saskatchewan and we are very pleased to make child care accessible for more families in Prince Albert.”

The co-operative is a partnership with Prince Albert Catholic Schools that operates childcare centres at three schools: St. Michael Community School, St. Francis School, and Ecole St. Anne. These 54 spaces will allow for a fourth centre at St. Catherine Catholic School – scheduled for a March 2020 opening.

READ MORE: More than 400 child care centre spaces allocated by Saskatchewan

“This is an exciting endeavor that makes a difference for families with children school age and younger,” Prince Albert Catholic School Board of Education chair George Bolduc said.

“We are looking forward to extending our partnership with Prince Albert Catholic Schools and providing more opportunities for quality early learning environments for young families,” Children’s Choice Child Development Co-operative board chair Crystal Grovestine said.

The Regina YWCA will receive 51 spaces, Natural Wonders Early Learning Centre Inc. in Swift Current gets 30 spaces, and Saskatoon’s Hope’s Home will receive 14.

Since the ELCC Agreement was singed in March of 2018, almost 1,200 childcare spaces have been allocated.