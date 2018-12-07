Police investigating recent string of overnight vehicle break-ins in Ayr

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a string of overnight vehicle break-ins that have taken place in the village of Ayr, Ont., over the past two weeks.

Police have released images of a suspect they believe is connected with the incidents.

Police say that, in some instances, the suspect has smashed windows to get into the vehicles.

Waterloo Regional Police are reminding everyone to keep unattended vehicles locked and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone who may have any information about the alleged thefts is being asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.