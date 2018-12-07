Rescue dog found safe after being stolen from Vancouver panhandler

It’s the happy ending Michael Lormier was hoping for.

The well-known panhandler, who has become a fixture of the intersection at Hastings and Nanaimo, had his heart broken last week when someone stole Mishah, a chihuahua-cross that’s been his constant companion for five years.

The story kicked off a wave of support, including an offer of help from the Thank Dog I Am Out rescue group, FLED-VI, Lost Pets BC and various members of the community.

On Thursday, all that searching paid off.

Around 9 p.m., Facebook user Kyrin Lit posted that Mishah had been located safe and sound.

“Huge thanks Garrett who identified her from all the coverage and the VPD who apprehended her captor,” he wrote.

“And of course to the thousands of followers who shared Mishah’s plight to safety.”

Mishah disappeared last Thursday, when Lorimer went into the Churches Chicken at Nanaimo and Hastings to use the washroom.

Lorimer, who is not homeless, became a panhandler after a car crash left him in a wheelchair with a spinal injury.

He told Global News last week that the rescue dog is the closest thing he has left to family.

“She’s my dog. I lost my wife and my parents. She’s the only thing I have left,” he said.