2 people taken to hospital with stab wounds after police respond to call in northwest Calgary
Two people were taken to hospital with stab wounds after emergency crews were called to an address in northwest Calgary on Thursday evening.
Police said both victims’ injuries were not life-threatening and that the victims were known to one another, but did not provide further details about what happened.
Officers were called to the 400-block of 17 Avenue N.W. where the victims were found, but police didn’t say why the original call to 911 was made.
The victims’ gender and ages were not disclosed and police didn’t say if the stabbings occurred outside or in a building.
Police did not say if they expect to lay any charges.
