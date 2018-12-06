Regina police investigating stolen Canada Post van

A Canada Post van was stolen from the post office on Saskatchewan Drive Wednesday morning, and now Regina police are looking for information.

The incident occurred across the street from the Cornwall Centre around 5:40 a.m. The van was stolen from the post office parking lot by an unknown suspect or suspects. The driver was in the back of the van helping load it with items, but was thrown from the vehicle as the suspect drove away.

According to police, it does not appear that the Canada Post driver was injured.

Just after 7 a.m., Regina police received a call from the White Butte RCMP that the van had been recovered, and a male suspect had been arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle.

The Regina Police’s Street Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation, which includes a search for any video and/or witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call either the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.