Advocacy group seeks better protection for Hamilton tenants

Hamilton’s tenant rights organization has presented a wish list to city councillors.

ACORN is calling for immediate action on a number of requests that it says will improve health and safety in rental apartments while addressing concerns about displacement.

The group’s local chair, Mike Wood, says particular attention must be paid to protecting tenants against so-called “renovictions.”

That refers to landlords forcing tenants to move out while they renovate buildings, something Wood insists is a growing problem that is displacing people “onto the street.”

ACORN is also calling for a landlord registration system, annual inspections and enforcement of property standards to ensure that rental units are meeting health and safety requirements.

Wood says people should be able to rely on “a decent quality rental, not being pushed out, harassed or intimidated.”

ACORN Hamilton presented its recommendations to Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann during a media conference Thursday morning at Hamilton City Hall.