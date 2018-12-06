Southwest plane skids off runway during heavy rains in California

A Southwest plane skidded off a wet runway as it landed during heavy rain at Hollywood Burbank Airport north of Los Angeles.
The Federal Aviation Administration says no injuries were reported during the landing Thursday as a powerful fall storm swept through the region.
READ MORE: The Lion Air jet that crashed in Indonesian waters wasn’t in airworthy condition: report
FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane came to a stop in a graded area designed to slow aircraft that overshoot the runway.
Meanwhile snow has forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between LA and the San Joaquin Valley. Transportation officials say vehicles were sliding in lanes along the key north-south route.
View this post on Instagram
Here's an official statement posted on Twitter by the @faa regarding this morning's incident at @fly_bur involving a @southwestair passenger jet: . "Shortly after 9:05 a.m PT today, @SouthwestAir Flight 278 rolled off the end of Runway 8 while landing at @fly_BUR Airport in #Burbank, CA, and came to rest in the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS). This information is preliminary and may change." . . #burbank #burbankpd #aviation #boeing #boeing737 #southwestairlines
Closer to sea level, the system dumped rain that flooded highways and caused nightmare traffic conditions for commuters.
A mudslide closed Pacific Coast Highway and other roads in the Malibu area, where hillsides were denuded by recent wildfires.
WATCH: Cargo plane goes off runway on landing in Halifax, sending five crew to hospital
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.