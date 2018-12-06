Southwest plane skids off runway during heavy rains in California

A Southwest plane skidded off a wet runway as it landed during heavy rain at Hollywood Burbank Airport north of Los Angeles.

The Federal Aviation Administration says no injuries were reported during the landing Thursday as a powerful fall storm swept through the region.

READ MORE: The Lion Air jet that crashed in Indonesian waters wasn’t in airworthy condition: report

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane came to a stop in a graded area designed to slow aircraft that overshoot the runway.

Meanwhile snow has forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between LA and the San Joaquin Valley. Transportation officials say vehicles were sliding in lanes along the key north-south route.

Closer to sea level, the system dumped rain that flooded highways and caused nightmare traffic conditions for commuters.

A mudslide closed Pacific Coast Highway and other roads in the Malibu area, where hillsides were denuded by recent wildfires.

WATCH: Cargo plane goes off runway on landing in Halifax, sending five crew to hospital