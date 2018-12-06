Hundreds of toys collected for needy kids at Penticton high school toy drive

Everyone at Penticton Secondary School on Thursday morning was in the Christmas spirit for the annual Toys for Tots to Teen drive for children in need.

Hundreds of people flocked through the front doors from 7-9 a.m. with new unwrapped toys they exchanged for a free breakfast.

Hungry donors packed into the main hall to enjoy a tasty breakfast while the Pen High and Princess Margaret Secondary school choirs provided live entertainment.

The high school’s leadership class teamed up with community groups and businesses to make the event a success.

The toys will be distributed by local charities.

“This is the annual event that we put on every year to support children in need in our community that don’t have as much. We’d like to give them a little light for Christmas time because it’s such a special time of year,” said co-organizer Katie Foreman.

While the official count has yet to be completed, the teens believe they reached their goal of receiving 1,500 new unwrapped toys for a variety of ages.

“About 1,500 kids benefit from this we’ve been told from past years so it’s a huge impact in our community,” said co-organizer Matthew MacDonald.

If you couldn’t make the main event, you can drop off your unwrapped gifts at the front of the school until 4 p.m. on Thursday.