Jackknifed tractor trailer on Highway 401 near Hespeler Road causes morning rush hour delay

The morning commute on Highway 401 near Hespeler Road was slowed Thursday after a tractor trailer jackknifed and spilled its load across the road, causing two lanes to be closed.

An OPP official said that the tractor trailer was headed westbound on Highway 401 when the incident occurred at around 6 a.m.

READ MORE: Elderly man dies after crash in Waterloo

The collision was not fully cleared as of 10 a.m., causing major delays for hundreds of commuters. Fire crews had managed to remove most of the debris but the trailer remains on the highway, leaving two lanes closed.

Police believe that there were no injuries as a result of the collision