December 6, 2018 12:11 pm

Great-West Life reopens Thursday after threat

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Great-West Life building on Osborne Street.

Winnipeg Architecture Foundation
Staff at Great-West Life’s Winnipeg locations are back to work Thursday morning.

Several of the insurance company’s local offices – including the iconic buildings on Osborne Street – were closed Wednesday after a threat was made Tuesday night.

Thousands of employees at offices on Osborne, St. Mary Avenue and Broadway were told to stay home while police investigated.

