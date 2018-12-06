Great-West Life reopens Thursday after threat

Staff at Great-West Life’s Winnipeg locations are back to work Thursday morning.

Several of the insurance company’s local offices – including the iconic buildings on Osborne Street – were closed Wednesday after a threat was made Tuesday night.

Thousands of employees at offices on Osborne, St. Mary Avenue and Broadway were told to stay home while police investigated.

