Great-West Life reopens Thursday after threat
Staff at Great-West Life’s Winnipeg locations are back to work Thursday morning.
Several of the insurance company’s local offices – including the iconic buildings on Osborne Street – were closed Wednesday after a threat was made Tuesday night.
Thousands of employees at offices on Osborne, St. Mary Avenue and Broadway were told to stay home while police investigated.
