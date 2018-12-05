Traffic
December 5, 2018 6:24 pm
Updated: December 5, 2018 6:54 pm

Collision on Hwy. 407 leaves 1 person in critical condition

OPP officers are investigating a multiple-vehicle collision that took place on Highway 407.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto Emergency Services says one person is in critical condition and three others are being assessed after a collision on Highway 407.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday evening, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred on the eastbound side of the 407 near Keele Avenue.

A OPP spokesperson told Global News it was a two-vehicle collision between a mini van and a car.

The roadway is closed following patient assessment and investigation. All traffic is being diverted onto Highway 400.

Paramedics say they have six transport units at the scene.

More to come.

