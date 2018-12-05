Collision on Hwy. 407 leaves 1 person in critical condition
A A
Toronto Emergency Services says one person is in critical condition and three others are being assessed after a collision on Highway 407.
In a tweet sent out Wednesday evening, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred on the eastbound side of the 407 near Keele Avenue.
A OPP spokesperson told Global News it was a two-vehicle collision between a mini van and a car.
The roadway is closed following patient assessment and investigation. All traffic is being diverted onto Highway 400.
Paramedics say they have six transport units at the scene.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.