Collision on Hwy. 407 leaves 1 person in critical condition

Toronto Emergency Services says one person is in critical condition and three others are being assessed after a collision on Highway 407.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday evening, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred on the eastbound side of the 407 near Keele Avenue.

A OPP spokesperson told Global News it was a two-vehicle collision between a mini van and a car.

The roadway is closed following patient assessment and investigation. All traffic is being diverted onto Highway 400.

Paramedics say they have six transport units at the scene.

More to come.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy407 EB between #Hwy400 and Keele St(no access from Jane St) #Vaughan. Roadway closed following a collision. Reopening time unknown. ^aw pic.twitter.com/to4wwPPbS0 — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) December 5, 2018