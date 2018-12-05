Outdoor Christmas market planned for Kelowna

The smell of hot spiced cider and the sound of Christmas carols will fill the air around Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts next week.

The first annual Okanagan ChristmasFest is being planned with funds being raised for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“We’re expecting to create a magical weekend for the people of the Okanagan to enjoy the Christmas spirit,” co-organizer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown said.

Artisans will show their wares outside with live entertainment throughout the venue.

A Christmas tree walk will fill the Rotary Centre.

Trees are being decorated by local businesses and will be auctioned off on Dec. 17 at the Kanata Hotel & Conference Centre, the event’s sponsor.

A community tree will also be on site at the market for the public to help decorate in support of the food bank. Bring an ornament to add to the tree.

Kanata has donated $1,000 to the food bank ahead of the event and is challenging other hotels in the Okanagan to meet or beat their donations.

The market will take place Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, on Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person and kids 12 and under are free.