Cyberattack shuts down 4 Montreal CIUSSS health board websites

Four websites for the province’s health board (CIUSSS) in Montreal have been forced offline by a cyberattack.

The outage affects the online pages for the CIUSSS Centre-Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de Montréal, Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal and l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.

Montreal public health made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on social media, saying its website is also down.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” the websites read. “We are working diligently to bring back the sites as soon as possible.”

Jocelyne Boudreau, who works at the CIUSSS de Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de Montréal, said the attack specifically targetted the company that hosts the health boards’ websites. She said that the outage dates back to Nov. 29, but could not provide more details.

Patients’ files were not compromised by the attack, she added.

“We are trying to reassure the public,” she said. “No confidential information has been affected.”

How to reach the CIUSSS

Montrealers who need advice on a minor health issue can contact 811.

Patients who need to reach the four health boards can do so by consulting the following list:

CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, dial 514-340-8222.

CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, dial 514 842-7226.

CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, dial 514 336-6673.

CIUSSS West Central Montreal, dial 514 630-2123.

— With files from The Canadian Press