Penticton RCMP seek witnesses in connection with hit and run incident

Penticton RCMP are looking for witnesses to a hit and run.

The incident happened last Friday at 2 p.m. when a female was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Nanaimo Avenue and Ellis Street.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

“One witness stated they saw a small grey car approaching the intersection just as a pedestrian was stepping onto the sidewalk,” RCMP said it a news release.

“The driver struck the pedestrian, who went up over the hood of the car. The vehicle then immediately departed the scene prior to emergency crews arriving.”

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and later released with minor injuries. However, the pedestrian left the hospital prior to officers being able to speak with her.

RCMP are hoping the pedestrian comes forward.